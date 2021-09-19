Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with the Haredi press in Israel on Sunday.

“This government is complex, but it is a good government. Hopefully, the ultra-Orthodox parties will join this coalition in the coming year, because they are an integral part of the population,” Gantz said. “There are ministerial positions that are held as a deposit, mainly with the right-wing parties, which are intended for ultra-Orthodox society.”

Gantz also said that he expects the rotation agreement of Israel’s current coalition government will take place. Under the deal, Naftali Bennett will serve as the prime minister for two years, after which he will be replaced by Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Gantz added,” I still want to be prime minister of Israel,” but did not give over any specifics about how or when he expects this will happen.

Minister Gantz also spoke today at the memorial for soldiers who died in the Yom Kippur War.

He said that the lessons of that war are still being put in use today, such as “the duty to listen to both the general and the soldier, to take care of building the force, to develop tools that will allow us intelligence superiority, and to take care of the IDF soldiers.”

Gantz added that these lessons were also applied in the apprehension of the terrorists who escaped from Gilboa prison by the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces. “I would like to commend all the forces that have worked and are still working, for accurate and professional execution and the fighting spirit and determination to act throughout the last few weeks,” said Gantz.