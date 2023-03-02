Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 13 suspected terrorists overnight Wednesday into Thursday in joint operations throughout Judea and Samaria.

The operations are a continuation of the IDF’s counter terrorism ‘Operation Break the Wave’.

The fighters operated in the cities of Hebron, Ramallah and Jenin, and in the villages of Bidu, Kharbat Carmel, Deir Tzamat, Romana, Jeva, Azaria and El Khader, among other areas.

During the operations in Azaria, local residents hurled flaming Molotov cocktails (firebombs) and live fireworks at the forces, who responded by dispersing the mob with standard methods and firing into the air.

The wanted suspects were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.