An attempted stabbing at the entrance to Netiv HaAsara in the northwestern Negev, near the Gaza Strip border, was reported late Monday morning. Two were wounded.

Netiv HaAsara (lit. Path of the Ten) is a moshav that was founded in 1982 by 70 families who were residents of the former Israeli settlement of Netiv HaAsara in the Sinai Peninsula, which was evacuated by the Begin government to comply with the Camp David Accords.

The moshav is named after ten soldiers who were killed in a helicopter accident south of Rafah in 1971. Its original name was Minyan.

