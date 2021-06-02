Photo Credit: MoD

Defense Minister Benny Gantz departed on Wednesday for a brief trip to Washington D.C. to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for “strategic dialogue on the emerging nuclear agreement with Iran,” as well as discussion on the maintenance of Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge, and Middle East stability at large.

The officials will further review Israel’s plan for achieving long-term quiet in Gaza and recovering Israel’s MIAs and hostages held by Hamas, while strengthening the regional Alliance of Moderates and the Palestinian Authority.

Advertisement



One of the main focuses of the visit is reportedly the US’s financing of interceptors to the Iron Dome defense system and replenishing the stockpiles after Operation Guardian of the Walls.