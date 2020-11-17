Photo Credit: Sliman Khader / Flash 90

There has been a 17% increase in the number of Jews visiting the Temple Mount in comparison to the same time period last year, activities are reporting.

Some 405 Jews visited the Temple Mount last week, despite the Coronavirus limitations, compared to 347 Jews who visited the Temple Mount during the same time period last year.

The activists also said that the authorities on site have expanded Jews’ visiting time at the holy site to two and a half hours, and that groups have easier access to the site.

For the first time, a group of pro-Israel non-Jews ascended to the Temple Mount and took a special tour of the site.

Some reports say that the police have been working to remove Muslim instigators from the site, and have been working to ban soccer games played by Muslim children at the holiest site to Judaism.