Photo Credit: Beyadenu

For the first time since the liberation of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem — exactly 57 years ago — a Jewish man prayed on the site, wearing his tefillin.

In fact, not just one — but several men claimed the honor.

“Ascenders are not afraid to wave the Israeli flag, sing Hallel, dance and rejoice at the liberation of Jerusalem,” the Beyadenu organization said in a statement.

But freedom comes at a price and it is no different on the Temple Mount. Tens of Jews were detailed Wednesday — Jerusalem Day — after bowing, praying, wearing tefillin and waving the Israeli flag on the sacred site.

“One group was even escorted from the Temple Mount through the Tribes Gate while singing and dancing,” Beyadenu said.

It was from the direction of the Tribes Gate that Israeli paratroopers conquered the site during the 1967 Six Day War. True irony.