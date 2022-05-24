Photo Credit: courtesy

The Health Ministry’s Food Service division has discovered an inadequate amount of methy-folate in vitamins marketed by the Ecosupp company, according to a report by the Hadarei Ha’Haredim news outlet.

The company issued a recall of batch products 210611, expiration date 07/2023 in response to the discovery, as well as several others (see below).

Advertisement



“In light of the company’s commitment to the health of its customers, the company has decided, in coordination with the Food Service at the Ministry of Health, to initiate the return of all Bio-Folate products,” the company said.

The following batches were manufactured by the following companies: Kiwi Pharm and Edso Naturals Private Ltd.

201006 exp. 5-22

210104 exp. 1-23

210611 exp. 7-23

211197 exp. 1-24

Ecosupp called on consumers to stop using any product with the above codes and expiration dates and contact its customer service center or return the product to the store from which it was purchased for a full credit.

Questions or inquiries may be directed to the company’s customer service department at 1-801-226-226, or by email to: service@ecosupp.co.il.