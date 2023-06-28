Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense Crossing Authority

Israel shut down the Gilboa crossing to and from the Palestinian Authority early Wednesday evening after shots were fired at the checkpoint from the direction of Jenin, a terrorist hotbed.

No casualties were reported.

Advertisement





The Gilboa crossing is the northernmost crossing in Judea and Samaria and is managed and operated by the Crossings Administration at the Defense Ministry. It enables the passage of goods to and from Haifa Port and northern Israel.

“The crossing will remain temporarily closed until comprehensive scans of the surrounding area are completed,” the Defense Ministry said in a brief statement.

A Palestinian Authority terrorist from Jenin was arrested this past April after he allegedly attempted to carry out a shooting attack at the Gilboa crossing, also referred to as the Jalama crossing.