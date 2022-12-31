Photo Credit: Screenshot from Brooklyn College website.

New York State has opened the application process for the Excelsior Scholarship program for the Spring 2023 term.

The program, together with other financial aid, enables full-time students from families making a yearly income of up to $125,000 to attend college tuition-free at any two or four-year SUNY or CUNY.

“Since its inception, the Excelsior Scholarship has enabled tens of thousands of students from low and middle-income families the chance to pursue a quality education tuition-free,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in making the announcement.

“By easing the financial burden associated with the cost of attending college, students and their families can focus on their education, providing New York’s students every possible opportunity to climb the ladder of success.”

Students from households with federal adjusted gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for the Spring Excelsior Scholarship award.

Students must also:

• Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two or four-year college

• Complete 30 credits per year towards their program of study (including Summer and Winter terms); and

• Be on track to graduate with an Associate’s Degree in two years or a Bachelor’s Degree in four years.

“The cost to attend college is often a barrier for students from low and middle-income families who wish to experience the benefits that come from earning a postsecondary degree or credential,” Dr. Guillermo Linares, President of the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation pointed out.

“The Excelsior Scholarship offers the opportunity for students who, without financial support, could not readily afford to purse a college degree.”

The Spring 2023 Excelsior Scholarship application is open to first-time students entering college in the Spring 2023 term and current college students who have never received the Excelsior Scholarship.

Students who are currently receiving an Excelsior Scholarship do not need to complete an application to receive continued award payments. Students eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship under the Senator José Peralta New York State DREAM Act can apply separately.

Applications are accepted through February 9, 2023.

Other options available to help students pay for a higher education can be found on the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation website.