An air raid alert was declared in all of Ukraine on Saturday and sirens began to sound in southern Ukraine around noon, following a barrage of Russian rockets on the capital Kiev.

Kiev was under a large-scale Russian bombardment on New Year’s Eve. The rockets hit residential buildings and a hotel. At least one person was killed and eight were injured.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts took place in the Solomyanskyi district and two other city districts. “Explosions also took place in Pechersk district and Holosiivsk district,” he said, adding that rescue teams and medics were already on hand.

The British Defense Ministry warned on Thursday and Friday that the Russians were planning a massive strike on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve.

According to Reuters, Russian rockets also rained down on Kiev on Friday, and the blasts shattered windows at a local psychiatric hospital. “No patients or staff were harmed, but for Dr. Nelia Kyrnes, the attack was traumatic,” Reuters reported.