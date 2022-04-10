Photo Credit: Shin Bet
M-16 weapon seized on Jan. 24, 2021

A suspect was shot and killed by military forces Sunday night as he attempted to steal a weapon from a female IDF soldier at a bus stop at the Ashkelon Junction on Highway 4 in southern Israel.

Police told TPS the suspect was a Jewish Israeli citizen.

Advertisement

According to police, the suspect had escaped earlier in the evening from a residential mental health facility. He snatched the weapon from the female soldier at the bus stop after assaulting her, then began running.

The female soldier was taken to Barzilai Medical Center with minor injuries.

The suspect was reportedly shot and killed by IDF Col. Eliav Elbaz, commander of the Benjamin Brigade, who was nearby at the time.

Hearing shouts of “terrorist! terrorist!” he ran towards the gun thief and started a suspicious arrest procedure, shouting “Waqf! Waqf!” (You’re under arrest) at him.

The gun thief continued to run when Elbaz fired into the air; at that point, the officer fired at him and killed him, convinced he was thwarting a terror attack.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article2 Israeli Arabs Detained on Suspicion of Plotting Terror Attacks
Next articleIsrael Adding 25 Miles to Separation Barrier Following Wave of Terror
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...