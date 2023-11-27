Photo Credit: Dan Taylor, Heisenberg Media / Wikimedia CC 2.0

X/Twitter owner Elon Musk came to an agreement with Israel’s Ministry of Communications in which his firm Starlink will only provide internet services in Gaza in coordination with the ministry. The deal comes as Elon Musk is expected to arrive in Israel where he will meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Herzog.

According to the deal, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including in the Gaza Strip.

Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi congratulated Musk for the decision saying, “As the State of Israel fights against Hamas – ISIS, this understanding is vital, as is it for everyone who desires a better world, free of evil and free of anti-Semitism, for our children’s sake.”

“During your time in Israel,” he added, “I hope that you will be able to gain valuable insight, and that it will serve as a springboard for future endeavors, as well as enhance your relationship with the Jewish people and values we share with the entire world.”

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk pledged to step in and offer internet services to Gaza from his Starlink, which would help the terror group Hamas continue with its killing of innocent civilians.