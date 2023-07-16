Photo Credit: Michael Giladi/Flash90
Israelis face the cashier at the Shufersal Deal in Katsrin, Golan Heights, May 5, 2023.

The consumer price index in June was lower than expected and in fact, there was no change in the index in June (0%) compared to forecasts for an index of 0.2%-0.3%. This means that the rate of inflation in the 12 months ending in June dropped rapidly to 4.2%, compared to early forecasts of 4.4%.

In May, 2023, the consensus among Israeli economists was that the Israeli economy was headed for a slowdown in growth.

Notable price increases were recorded in June in the food (0.6%), health and education (0.4%), and culture and entertainment (0.2%) sectors. Notable price decreases were recorded in fresh fruits and vegetables (4.6%), clothing and footwear (3.0%), and furniture and home equipment (0.8%) sectors.

However, rents climbed in June by 3.9% for tenants who renewed a lease, and a whopping 9.8% for new tenants. On the other hand, apartment prices decreased by 0.3% in April-May, compared to March-April, and in total rose between April-May 2022 and April-May 2023 by 7.6%.

Segmented by districts, in April-May of this year the following price changes were recorded: Jerusalem (0.3%), the North (0.0%), Haifa (0.0%), Center (-0.1%), Tel Aviv (-1.1%), and the South (0.5%). The prices of new apartments decreased by 0.1%.

