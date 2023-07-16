Photo Credit: MDA

The victims from this morning’s terror attack at the Tekoa junction have been identified.

The father is El-Roi Kapach (35) of Nokdim in Gush Etzion, married and a father of five. His daughters who were the attack with him are Avigayil and Rachel. Their names were released with permission of the family. El-Roi is a volunteer medic with Hatzalah without Borders.

El-Roi was taken to the hospital in serious condition with bullet wounds to the chest. Prayers can be said for El-Roi ben Bat-Sheva.

El-Roi is now in stable condition at Shaarei Zedek Medical Center where he is undergoing surgery, and no longer in life-threatening condition.

His daughters ages 9 and 12 were lightly wounded from glass fragments.

El-Roi’s wife Tamar’s parents, Dov and Rachel Kol, were murdered by terrorists in Gush Katif 18 years ago, on July 23, 2005, when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle on the Kissufin road in Gush Katif, during the Disengagement.