Photo Credit: Gabriele Giuseppini / Wikimedia
The Nasdaq

Oren Holtzman has been rewarded for his faith and leadership as CEO of the Israeli company ‘Oddity Tech,’ the parent company of Israeli cosmetics brand Il Makiage. Oddity deploys advanced technologies, including data science, machine learning models, and computer vision, to develop beauty products and get them to market.

The company’s shares leaped by 50 percent after going public last week on the Nasdaq. Existing shareholders expanded their offer for sale to meet the demand.

Advertisement


The beauty and wellness company raised $424 million by selling 12.1 million shares at a price of $35, revised from its initial price of $32-$34 per share.

Oddity’s market cap has reached nearly $3 billion, up from the $2 billion valuation at its initial public offering (IPO). Shares last Wednesday opened at a price that was 40 percent higher than the IPO price.

The company’s first-quarter revenue this year jumped 83 percent to $165.6 million compared to that of a year ago.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHezbollah Troops Patrol Lebanese Side of Israel’s Northern Border
Next articleNetanyahu’s Brother Casts Doubt on Biden’s Mental Fitness
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR