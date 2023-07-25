Photo Credit: Itay Blumental / Twitter screengrab

Provocations by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy Hezbollah are continuing just a few feet away from Israel’s northern border.

Armed Hezbollah operatives dressed in full uniform were seen clearly as they conducted a patrol on the Lebanese side of the border, near Moshav Dovev in the Upper Galilee region, according to a report Tuesday by Itay Blumental, a military correspondent with Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster.

IDF troops were deployed to the scene at the time of the incident, but area residents have expressed deep concern despite reassurances from the IDF.

“During a routine activity last week, the IDF recorded Hezbollah operatives moving in Lebanese territory near the border fence,” the IDF Spokesperson said in response to the report.

“The operatives did not cross the Blue Line and were under full surveillance by our forces; if they had crossed, the force would have acted accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

“There is no danger to our forces and the residents of the north,” he added.