Photo Credit: Itay Blumental / Twitter screengrab
Hezbollah troops patrol Lebanon's side of the border with Israel, barely two meters away.

Provocations by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy Hezbollah are continuing just a few feet away from Israel’s northern border.

Armed Hezbollah operatives dressed in full uniform were seen clearly as they conducted a patrol on the Lebanese side of the border, near Moshav Dovev in the Upper Galilee region, according to a report Tuesday by Itay Blumental, a military correspondent with Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster.

Advertisement


IDF troops were deployed to the scene at the time of the incident, but area residents have expressed deep concern despite reassurances from the IDF.

“During a routine activity last week, the IDF recorded Hezbollah operatives moving in Lebanese territory near the border fence,” the IDF Spokesperson said in response to the report.

“The operatives did not cross the Blue Line and were under full surveillance by our forces; if they had crossed, the force would have acted accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

“There is no danger to our forces and the residents of the north,” he added.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGames Galore: Summer 2023
Next articleIsrael’s Oddity Tech CEO is Billionaire After Firm Goes Public
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR