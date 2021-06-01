A first of its kind agreement was signed this Tuesday in Abu Dhabi to launch a joint Israeli-Emirati Water Research Institute.

It is the first official agreement of its kind, when a Water Research Institute is being established as part of a strategic commercial collaboration between Watergen, an Israeli water from air technology company, and Baynunah, a sister company of Al Dahra Group, plus an Emirati agriculture group that specializes in food security. The parties will be working in close collaboration with the Moshe Mirilashvili Institute for Applied Water Studies at Tel Aviv University.

Advertisement



In Attendance at the signing ceremony were Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, Owner and President of Watergen; Prof. Ariel Porat, President of the Tel Aviv University; Prof. Milette Shamir, Vice President of Tel Aviv University; Amos elad Vice President for Resource Development and Public Affairs Division at Tel Aviv University, Prof. Dror Avisar, Head of Moshe Mirilashvili Institute for Applied Water Studies at Tel Aviv University; H.E. Khedaim Abdulla Al Derei, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Al Dahra Group; Mr. Eitan Na’eh, the Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, and other senior officials and members of the parties.

“Tel Aviv University has a strong commitment to excellence in research and to extensive international collaboration,” Prof. Shamir said.

“Research at the joint water institute will build on our special academic strengths, and will open a path for collaboration with the UAE in other mutual areas of research, as well as to student and faculty exchange programs.”

Besides academic cooperation, Watergen and Baynunah laid the cornerstone for a Watergen production facility in the UAE.

This joint venture will commercialize Watergen products in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf States, and Africa. It has already been collaborating with the Abu Dhabi municipality, leading to dozens of Watergen devices being already deployed around the city for the benefit of its residents, forming the initial stage of a missions to deploy thousands of Watergen devices all across the UAE.

Watergen’s innovative technology enables to produce top quality pure and fresh drinking water solely from the air. Their devices use a standard connection to electricity or other alternative energy sources such as solar panels, and can produce up to 6,000 liters of top-quality pure drinking water per day.

At present Watergen devices are deployed in more than 80 countries around the world, and are located in remote villages, hospitals, city centers, public parks, schools, office buildings, and even in disaster struck areas.

The partnership between Watergen and Baynunah expands the commercial footprint of Watergen in the region, while serving as a catalyst in strengthening the ties between the two nations.

“The Abraham Accords has given countries in the Middle East the opportunity to improve and advance relations in various fields,” said Watergen’s President and CEO, Dr. Michael Mirilashvili.

“Thanks to the agreements, we – an Israeli company – are able to cooperate with our Middle East neighbors to solve one the region’s difficult problems – water scarcity.

“Throughout history, conflicts have often been centered around controlling water sources. Today we are doing the opposite: building peace and a common future around a groundbreaking Israeli technology that will provide a plug-and-play solution which allows all residents of the UAE and the world an unlimited access to off grid, top quality and pure drinking water.”