Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

During Yom Kippur, IDF and Shin Bet forces arrested a terrorist suspected of involvement in a shooting attack this past Sunday on an Israeli bus and taxi near the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem (Nablus).

The arrest took place Wednesday afternoon in the village of Deir al-Khateb, in the sector of the IDF Samaria Regional Division.

The suspect was identified as Salman Imran, 35 year old Hamas operative who resides in the village of Deir al-Khatb.

Imran is a former prisoner who belongs to the Hamas infrastructure that planned attacks against Israelis.

During the arrest, Israeli forces surrounded the suspect’s house where he had holed up. He opened fire at the forces outside the home.

Israeli units returned fire and used special measures that included spray grenades and a bulldozer. The suspect’s brother was wounded during the shootout while standing outside the house.

During the operation shots were fired at IDF forces from several locations in the village. Israeli forces returned fire to the source of the shooting. Several gunmen were hit and one terrorist was killed by the IDF gunfire.

After the shootout, the wanted terrorist surrendered to IDF soldiers.

The suspect and the M-16 type weapon he used were transferred to Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency for further investigation.

TPS contributed to this report.