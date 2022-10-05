Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Magen David Adom was very busy on Yom Kippur. MDA EMTs and Paramedics were dispatched to 2,741 people across the country, of whom 1,920 were conveyed to hospital for further treatment; 268 fainted, were dehydrated or felt unwell due to the fast.

A 33 year old pedestrian was severely injured by a car on Route 4 at the Aluf Sade junction, a 19 year old motorcyclist was severely injured in Tira, and a 19 year old was severely injured in a traffic accident near Gadot Forest.

In addition, 24 other people were injured in accidents, including five moderately and 19 in good condition.

Another 285 people were injured and required treatment following injuries on bicycles, rollerblades, scooters and skateboards, 6 moderately injured and 279 with mild injuries.

Thirty-seven people were injured in violent incidents across Israel, including one who was moderately injured.

MDA teams were called to assist 133 women in labor; one woman’s baby was delivered by MDA Jerusalem.

MDA Blood Services provided 147 blood units and products throughout Yom Kippur.

United Hatzalah Also Busy

United Hatzalah volunteers likewise treated more than 2,500 people across Israel for a variety of medical emergencies.

“Our volunteers worked with true dedication throughout the holiday and provided a near-immediate response to medical emergencies all over the country that included cases of fainting, low blood pressure, births, motor vehicle accidents, bicycle accidents, and many others,” said United Hatzalah president and founder Eli Beer.

One group of United Hatzalah volunteers and an ambulance crew spent the entire holiday at the Great Synagogue in Jerusalem and responded to medical emergencies in the area.

Among the emergencies that occurred in the Synagogue itself towards the end of prayers took place when a high-ranking public official was feeling unwell.

After a series of medical check-ups on the individual, the medics recommended they head to the hospital for a further check-up.