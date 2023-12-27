Photo Credit: Abu Ali Express Telegram screenshot

This is a confession: since the horrifying Shabbat Simchat Torah, when news from the front brings me down, I surf online for images of destruction in Gaza. I know there are many like me in Israel and I also know that this is probably an expression of our collective PTSD. I never before relished the suffering of our enemies in quite this emphatic and powerful manner.

Here’s looking at you, Gaza…

A drone tour in the skies of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The area of the Kamal Adwan hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after the IDF arrested 70 terrorists who had barricaded themselves inside.

The Gaza Municipality is clearing rubble in the A-Darraj neighborhood in the city. Note that the bulldozer runs on humanitarian aid diesel.

A residential neighborhood that was attacked in Khan Yunis.