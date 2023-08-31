Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked IDF soldiers late Wednesday night as they were securing the route to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem for some 1,500 Jewish worshipers on pilgrimage to the site.

The force encountered a roadside bomb as they entered Shechem prior to the arrival of the worshipers to create a ‘security sleeve’ for those on pilgrimage, according to the Hebrew-language Ynet site.

Advertisement





The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization’s Al Quds Brigades and the Al Qassam military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the ambush, claiming their operatives detonated several explosives and opened fire at the Israeli forces.

Israeli military officials sent reinforcements to the site.

It was not immediately clear whether the pilgrimage would be allowed to proceed.

This is a developing story.