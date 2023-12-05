Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli forces have uncovered widespread military infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Al-Shati area of northern Gaza. Hamas uses civilian infrastructure such as schools and civilian buildings to launch rockets, store weapons and carry out attacks against the IDF.

This weekend, using IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, an IDF fighter jet struck and killed Haitham Khuwajari, the Commander of Hamas’ Shati Battalion. Under Khuwajari’s command, Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and carried out massacres in the towns along the Gaza border, as well as in IDF military bases and at the Nova music festival in Kibbutz Re’im.

Advertisement





Khuwajari also secured Hamas terrorist activity in the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and was in command of Hamas’ forces fighting against IDF soldiers in the Shati area of the enclave. He was responsible for carrying out numerous acts of terror against Israelis.

In this video IDF Commander of the 932nd Battalion, LTC Dotan, describes the Hamas infrastructure that was encountered in the Shati area.

This week IDF troops have also been operating in the area of Jabalya, after completing the encirclement of the Jabalya “refugee camp” in the northern part of the enclave.

On Monday IAF and IDF troops struck buildings used by “Nukhba” terrorists for military activity and eliminated other Hamas terrorists.

IDF troops located and destroyed rockets found in the garden of a residence in the northern Gaza Strip as well.

In addition, IDF and ISA forces conducted a targeted raid on a Hamas Internal Security Forces command and control center in Jabalya, where they found observation and control materials, weapons, and maps.

Since Monday, IDF troops have operated in Hamas strongholds and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Jabalya, taking control of key military posts from which attacks on IDF troops have been carried out. The troops struck terrorist infrastructure, located weapons and launchers in civilian compounds, and directed aerial forces to strike numerous terrorists.

Israeli Navy forces have been supporting the ground troops with strikes on dozens of operational targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. These targets include compounds from which terrorists attacked and fired mortar shells at the forces.

Bottom line: In nearly every community facility and residential building throughout Gaza thus far, IDF soldiers have encountered Hamas combat tactics: using civilian buildings and infrastructure for terrorist purposes.