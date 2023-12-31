Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli aircraft struck dozens of Hamas targets in Gaza on Saturday night, hitting a tunnel, several military buildings and other terror infrastructure, including inside a kindergarten, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.

Soldiers operating in the outskirts of Shati in northern Gaza encountered a kindergarten containing ready-to-use explosive charges. Soldiers neutralized the charges.

Meanwhile in that area, an Israeli combat team identified four terrorists carrying explosive charges and advancing towards them. Aircraft attacked and eliminated the squad. About half an hour later, the forces identified four more terrorists in the area who were also killed in an airstrike.

At the same time, a suspicious vehicle containing terrorists was detected driving towards Israeli forces in the south of Gaza City. Aircraft attacked the vehicle and eliminated the terrorists inside.

Also, an Air Force fighter jet directed by ground forces struck a building which terrorists used to bomb on Israeli troops.

In Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, Israeli forces identified a squad of three Hamas terrorists entering a building. Ground forces directed an airstrike on the building, killing the terrorists.

A unit of Israeli Bedouin soldiers operating in southern Gaza uncovered two tunnel shafts, which they destroyed in cooperation with armored and engineering forces.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.