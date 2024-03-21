Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Knesset

The Parliament of Romania on Tuesday adopted a law establishing May 14 as the National Day of Friendship and Solidarity between Romania and the State of Israel. Israel’s independence was declared by David Ben Gurion on Friday, 5 Iyar 5708, which fell on May 14, 1948.

According to the provisions of the law, each year, on May 14, diplomatic, political, cultural, social, and artistic events will be organized and materials dedicated to the history and promotion of the bilateral Romanian-Israeli relations will be presented.

State institutions will jointly raise the flags of Romania and Israel, and Parliament will have a solemn session dedicated to the State of Israel. The diplomatic missions of Romania around the world, as well as in-country municipalities will feature events dedicated to the National Day of Friendship and Solidarity between Romania and Israel.

President of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, Alfred-Robert Simonis, declared: “The longstanding cooperation with the State of Israel, Romania’s closest ally in the Middle East and a trusted partner on a global level, is based, more than anything else, on trust and solidarity.

“This relationship carries a special importance, both historically and from a moral and symbolic point of view. It extends much further than reasons of state, diplomatic contacts, or strategic values and is based on tradition and profound ideas of friendship and mutual respect.

“Just as the culture of history of the Jewish communities in Romania represent an essential landmark and an integral part of our national culture and history, the State of Israel has always supported our country and the people of Romania.

“The adoption of this law will create an excellent framework to further develop our connection to the State of Israel, reaffirm the special and dynamic character of the partnership between Romania and Israel, and promote the common values that the two states share.

“It is often said that true friendship is shown in the most difficult of times. More than ever now is the time for such a symbol.”

According to Henry Eaton’s account, The Origins and Onset of the Romanian Holocaust, Wayne State University Press, May 2013, “The Romanian Holocaust was outside the control of the Nazis. Its beginning did not require Nazi intervention, Romania being the only ally of the Third Reich that carried out its genocidal campaign without the intervention of Heinrich Himmler’s SS.”

According to a report issued by the Romanian government in 2004, “The Fascist regime that ruled Romania between September 14, 1940, and August 23, 1944, was brought to justice in Bucharest in May 1946, and after a short trial, its principal leaders—Ion and Mihai Antonescu and two of their closest assistants—were executed, while others were sentenced to life imprisonment or long terms of detention. At that time, the trial’s verdicts seemed inevitable, as they indeed do today, derived inexorably from the defendants’

decisions and actions.

“Some 2,700 cases of suspected war criminals were examined by a commission formed of public prosecutors, but only in about half of the examined cases did the commission find sufficient evidence to prosecute, and only 668 were sentenced, many in absentia.”

So, these Romanian folks have a lot to atone for.

Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana (Likud), stated, “The law to establish May 14 as the National Day of Friendship and Solidarity between Romania and Israel was introduced to the Parliament of Romania by MP Silviu Vexler, representing the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania. In 2023, Romania and the State of Israel marked 75 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations through a special joint session of the Parliament of Romania, in the presence and with the participation of the Speaker of the Knesset.”

Context: the Speaker was referring to the fact that even when it was part of the Soviet sphere of nations, when the countries of the Warsaw Pact in 1967 severed their diplomatic relations with Israel following the Six-Day War, Romania chose to maintain its ties with the Jewish State. It wasn’t so much out of President Nicolae Ceauşescu’s love for Jews, as it was an expression of his desire to gain political independence from Moscow, but he remained a friend, kind of, and for that he deserves recognition. He was also a cruel tyrant who invented his own personality cult and impoverished and punished many of his people. So, a complex guy.

Speaker Ohana continued: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the stewards of this noble cause, my friends, President of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred-Robert Simonis, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Senate President Nicolae Ciucă, and head of the Jewish Federation and Member of Parliament Silviu Vexler.

“The smooth passage of this law in both the Romanian Senate and Chamber of Deputies proves the depth and authenticity of our bilateral bond, ongoing since Israel’s first Independence Day on May 14, 1948. Your friendship is indispensable.

“On October 7, Israel’s enemies executed their barbaric plans – resulting in the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. But amid the horrors of that infamous date, the Parliament and the Government of Romania rose to the call of the hour with a proud and unequivocal display of support for Israel. Romania has time and again emerged as Europe’s model state.

“Under any circumstances, actions like this bill – alongside solidarity visits, a parliamentary screening of the October 7 footage, and the defunding of UNRWA – are especially meaningful. But in light of the torments recently thrust upon us, their impact extends to historic proportions. Your support and moral clarity​ will be remembered for centuries forward. And as I thank you today, Israel will thank you forever.”

Israel’s GDP in 2022 was $522 billion, compared to Romania’s $301 billion.

According to the OEC, in 2022, Israel exported $194 million in goods to Romania, and Romania exported $773 million to Israel.

The main products exported from Israel to Romania in 2022 were Refined Petroleum ($33M), Pesticides ($27.9M), and Cleaning Products ($11.7M).

The main products exported from Romania to Israel in 2022 were Refined Petroleum ($220M), Bovine ($64.5M), and Vegetable Residues ($61.9M).

I'm told you haven't fertilized with vegetable residue until you fertilized with Romanian vegetable residue.