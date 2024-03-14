Photo Credit: Erik Marmor / Flash 90

A pilot project to surge additional humanitarian aid to people in northern Gaza without interference from Hamas terrorists has failed.

Six humanitarian aid trucks that entered northern Gaza on a specially-paved road directly from Israel early Wednesday were hijacked and looted in exactly the same way that all others have been as they drove from southern Gaza to the north.

It’s not clear who hijacked and looted the trucks. JewishPress.com has reached out to COGAT, Israel’s liaison with Palestinian Authority and Gaza residents, for clarity on the issue.

The trucks crossed the border into Gaza through the “96th Gate” in the border security fence near Kibbutz Be’eri. But after crossing into Gaza territory, as they they continued on their journey to aid storage sites set up by the United Nations they were hijacked and looted, according a report Wednesday night by Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster.

פרסום ראשון: שש משאיות הסיוע שהוכנסו אתמול מישראל לצפון הרצועה, כחלק מפיילוט שנועד להתגבר על הביזה – נבזזו ולא הגיעו ליעדן. בישראל מתכוונים להמשיך להכניס סיוע לצפון הרצועה, למרות ההערכה שעד שלא יוקם שלטון חלופי בעזה, המשאיות יבזזו

The mini-convoy was carried out in the dark of night in an attempt to circumvent the hijacking and looting by Hamas terrorists that has characterized the repeated failures by international groups to distribute the aid to Gaza civilians.

Humanitarian aid trucks are routinely hijacked by Hamas operatives and others who distribute the supplies to terrorists and sell the rest on the black market for exorbitant prices.

Nevertheless, Israel still intends to continue bringing aid into the northern Gaza Strip despite the assessment that until an alternative government is established in Gaza, the trucks will be continue to be looted.