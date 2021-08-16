Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The Israeli Health Ministry announced Monday that the number of citizens who have received a third “booster” shot of coronavirus vaccine has officially topped one million.

Although the original guidelines called for people age 60 and up to get that third jab, health officials extended the eligibility this week from age 50 and up. There are some 1.9 million people in the country age 50 or older.

“The vaccine is the best means we have to fight the Delta virus, to maintain health, the economy, and the routine of life in Israel. We have provided a stockpile of vaccines for anyone who can be vaccinated. It’s time to use it,” said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has repeatedly said that getting vaccinated is not only a matter of personal responsibility, but it is also an issue of being responsible for one’s fellow citizen as well.

On Monday, Bennett said “there is still a lot of work ahead of us,” reminding Israeli citizens they “are the first in the world to receive the third vaccine.”

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state’s Department of Health has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems.

The announcement comes in response to a similar recommendation last week by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Effective immediately, New Yorkers who meet criteria can receive the third dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series.