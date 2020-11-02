Photo Credit: Yonit Schiller

The nomination period for the 2021 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize has officially opened today for its eighth consecutive year. The awards, sponsored by Sylvan Adams, are given to seven extraordinary English-speaking Olim (immigrants to Israel) who have made a lasting contribution to the State of Israel.

A prestigious panel of committee members will select the winners from the following categories: Science and Medicine, Community & Non-Profit, Education, Arts, Culture & Sports, Young Leadership, and Global Impact.

In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon a deserving Oleh.

Eligible candidates for the prize must have made Aliyah from an English-speaking country, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UK, and USA. The deadline for submitting nominations is December 31st, 2020, and may be submitted at: www.boneizion.org.il/nominate.

“Since the launch of the Bonei Zion Prize in 2013, we annually await the nominations of hundreds of accomplished and impressive Olim, and look forward to honoring them for making an ongoing impact on the State of Israel.” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “The Bonei Zion Prize serves as an important message to the thousands contemplating Aliyah, that their future in Israel can be full of promise and opportunity. Each Oleh can make a recognizable difference and play an essential role in the country’s success and development.”

Last year’s winners included: Prof Deborah Rund, Retired Senior Hematologist and Director of Plasmapheresis Unit, Hadassah Medical Organization in the field of Science and Medicine; David Blatt, Former Basketball Coach, Maccabi Tel Aviv in the field of Culture, Arts & Sports; Debbie Gross, Founder and Director of the Tahel Crisis Center for Religious Women and Children in the field of Community & Non-Profit; Reuven (Bob) Asch, Chief Psychologist for the Ministry of Education in the field of Education; Ambassador Dore Gold, President of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and veteran Israeli Diplomat in the field of Global Impact; Zo Flamenbaum, Founder and Creative Mentor of School of Shine in the field of Young Leadership; Avraham Infeld, world renowned Jewish Educator, one of the Founding Directors of Taglit-Birthright and former International President of Hillel with the Lifetime Achievement Award.