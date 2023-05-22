Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman/FLASH90

As part of its crackdown on protection rackets, the Israel police conducted a raid early Monday morning at a number of targets in the northern Bedouin village of Tuba-Zangariyye and arrested 14 suspects on suspicion of committing crimes of arson and extorting sponsorship fees in the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) region.

The raid came after an undercover investigation which began against the background of the burning of a truck in the town of Tefahot, a Jewish religious Moshav in the Galilee, as well as incidents of arson in the Kinneret region, in which anchored boats were set on fire in an attempt to force the business owners to pay protection fees.