Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the podium Monday night to address Israel’s current security situation and to answer reporters’ questions, including those about the latest polls indicating his Likud party has lost significant support in recent days.

“Our country is under attack by terrorists. In the previous government, the number of terror attacks doubled, and the enemy was encouraged,” the prime minister said.

“Deterrence was damaged at that time and was damaged [again] by calls for military forces to refuse to serve.

“I asked the head of the opposition yesterday: ‘when you declare that Israel is collapsing, how do you think that is interpreted by our enemies?’

“You know me. I act responsibly. We will repel these dangers and defeat our enemies.

“It will take time, but we will restore peace.”

The prime minister also warned Israel’s northern neighbor: “The Assad regime will pay a heavy price if it continues to allow attacks against us. We will not allow Hamas infrastructure to be built in Lebanon,” and called on the heads of the opposition to “refrain from small-time politics.”

In addition, Netanyahu said that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will remain in his post. “We have had disagreements – even serious ones – but I decided to put those in the past and move on. Gallant will remain at his post,” he said.

With regard to Israel’s position vis a vis the United States and the Biden Administration, Netanyahu reiterated — as he has before — that he and President Joe Biden may not always agree, but that does not affect the Israel-US relationship.

“We can disagree; we have, and we sometimes do, but he’s a friend,” Netanyahu said.

“The US is our indispensable ally. It hasn’t changed. My view of that hasn’t changed. This is a fundament,” he emphasized.

“Again, that doesn’t mean that as a sovereign state Israel and the prime minister of Israel can’t say this short word on occasion to the United States – it’s called, ‘No.’

“Sometimes there’s a three-letter word – it’s called, ‘Yes.’

“But you have to have the freedom to do both, and I do. I keep that freedom and I think it’s important,” he said.

“As far as the reports about lethal weaponry to the Ukraine, I don’t know what the basis of those reports is, Netanyahu commented, referring to reports in US media about an alleged leak of Top Secret documents from the Pentagon claiming the US has a way to pressure Israel into sending lethal weaponry to Ukraine.

“We’ve decided to help them in humanitarian matters, in civil defense – Tzeva Adom (Red Alert system), things of that nature – but there’s no decision that I know of, of the previous government and not of my present government, about lethal weaponry,” Netanyahu said.

“Look. I’ll do what I can – if I can – to help in any way to resolve this conflict,” he added.

“I don’t know if there is a way, if there is a path; if there is a path, and I can contribute to that, I will.”