Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet fi overnight Tuesday operated in the city of Ramallah and the villages of Silwad, Marah Rabah, Beit Sira, Siris, and the Al-Aida and Jilzon “refugee” camp, arresting wanted persons.

A violent disturbance developed as the forces were withdrawing from Ramallah, and the fighters responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

In Beit Sira, suspects threw stones at the forces, which responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

In Beit Ummar, suspects threw stones and threw explosives at the fighters, who responded with live fire.

In the Al-Aida “refugee” camp, the forces seized a stun grenade.

A divisional counter-terrorism operation in the village of Deir Samat arrested four suspects and seized a Carlo rifle, a pistol, two cartridges, ammunition, and a grenade.

IDF soldiers responding to an alert on Monday night seized an M-16 rifle and a cartridge that were buried in the ground in the city of Hebron.

A battalion operation to counter terrorism in Kfar Salem arrested three wanted persons. Another wanted person was arrested during a proactive operation in the Jordan Valley. Six more wanted persons were arrested in the city of Shechem and the villages of Burka, Beitut, Orif, and Beit Rima.

Armed terrorists fired near the Israeli force during the operation in Shechem, and the fighters seized six cartridges and bullet cases.

Suspects threw Molotov cocktails at the fighters in Beitut, and in the village of Bal’in suspects threw stones at the fighters. In Beit Rima, suspects threw stones, shot fireworks, and threw Molotov cocktails at the forces, and light damage was caused to military vehicles. The fighters seized ammunition.

The wanted persons were transferred to the security forces for interrogation. There were no casualties on the Israeli side.

Al-Quds reported that 30 wanted persons were arrested.