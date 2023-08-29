Photo Credit: Merseyside Police tweet

Elaine and Philip Marco, 75 and 77 respectively, on Saturday, perished inside their black Mercedes that b suck in deep flood water in Queens Drive, Mossley Hill, Liverpool.

Merseyside Police reported they are “continuing to investigate this tragic incident and inquiries remain ongoing.”

A spokesman for the local water provider United Utilities said there were “no issues” with the company’s assets at the location in question.

Rabbi Avremi Kievman, the Emissary at Chabad Lubavitch of Liverpool, who has been friends with the couple for 30 years, said, “They were a very friendly couple, who were very kind and generous people. They were very dedicated and devoted grandparents. They were a quiet and humble couple. For many years, they ran a catering business serving the community, they did weddings and bar mitzvahs. It is a terrible loss that will leave a mark on the whole community.”

Elaine and Philip’s family released a statement saying, “We are devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Elaine and Philip Marco. They were much-loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren. The family are arriving overseas from America and Australia to mourn their loss. They were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week and our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene. We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation on Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.”