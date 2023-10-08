Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF confirmed late Saturday night that the commander of the Nahal Brigade combat unit, Lieutenant Colonel Yonatan Steinberg, 42, was killed earlier in the day by Hamas forces.

הותר לפרסום כי מפקד חטיבת הנח"ל, אלוף-משנה יהונתן שטיינברג ז"ל נהרג היום בהיתקלות עם מחבל סמוך לכרם שלום. אלוף-משנה יהונתן שטיינברג ז"ל, בן 42 מהקיבוץ שומרייה, היה בדרכו לחילופי אש שניהלו פקודיו עם מחבלים. בדרכו, נתקל במחבל ונהרג במהלך חילופי אש סמוך לכרם שלום>> pic.twitter.com/BNNrVYW2vN — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 7, 2023

Steinberg, a resident of Kibbutz Shomeriya, was killed by a Hamas terrorist while on his way to join his troops who were involved in a shootout with Hamas terrorists.

The commander was killed near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, along the border with Gaza.

“His family has been notified. The IDF shares in the family’s grief and will continue to accompany them,” the IDF said in a statement.

At least 26 IDF soldiers were killed in battle on Saturday, a military spokesperson said.