Lt. Col. Yonatan Steinberg, z"l, was killed in an encounter with a Hamas terrorist near Kerem Shalom along the Gaza border, Oct. 7 2023

The IDF confirmed late Saturday night that the commander of the Nahal Brigade combat unit, Lieutenant Colonel Yonatan Steinberg, 42, was killed earlier in the day by Hamas forces.

Steinberg, a resident of Kibbutz Shomeriya, was killed by a Hamas terrorist while on his way to join his troops who were involved in a shootout with Hamas terrorists.

The commander was killed near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, along the border with Gaza.

“His family has been notified. The IDF shares in the family’s grief and will continue to accompany them,” the IDF said in a statement.

At least 26 IDF soldiers were killed in battle on Saturday, a military spokesperson said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

