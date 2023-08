Photo Credit: Arab social networks

Amir Khalifa, a resident of Al-Ain camp, was critically injured in a clash with an IDF force during a raid in the town of Zawata, west of Shechem, al-Quds reported Thursday morning.

“He breathed his last while a medical staff was trying to save his life,” according to al-Quds.

Khalifa was wanted by the security forces that had been trying to arrest him for months.