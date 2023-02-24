Photo Credit: David Michael Cohen / TPS

In 2022, 38,885 couples registered to marry through government marriage bureaus. This constituted an increase of 5% compared to the previous year, according to data disclosed by the Ministry of Religious Services.

In 2021, 36,915 couples chose to register for marriage.

The segmentation of the data shows that the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo continues to lead in marriage registration and stands at 3176 couples who chose to register at the Marriage Bureau of the Religious Council. It is followed by Jerusalem with 2005 couples, the Sharon Coast Regional Council with 1452 couples, Ashdod with 1437 couples, Netanya with 1048 couples and Holon with 1024 couples.

The Zohar rabbinical organization, which operates a marriage bureau, reported on 2,626 couples and the Beit Din Tzedek of the ultra-orthodox community, which also operates a marriage bureau, reported on 1,512 couples.

Among the main bureaus that registered a significant increase compared to the previous year (2021) are Makhbot Rehovot (97%+), Gezer Regional Council (87%+), Ra’anana (42%+), Zichron Yaakov (42%+), Kiryat Motzkin (39%+ ), Eilat (33%+), Givat Shmuel (31%+), Hoof Hasharon Regional Council (28%+), Givatayim (24%+), Tel Aviv (23%+) and Hod Hasharon (22%+).