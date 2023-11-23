Rebbetzin Rochel Goldbaum gives us the key to a happy marriage–delight in your differences. Hashem (G-d) made you and your spouse different from each other for a reason. Rebbetzin Rochel offers practical strategies for how couples can embrace their differences and learn how to love the differences in their spouse, instead of arguing that they are not doing things the way that we do them. With the concrete (and very doable tools that she gives us), you will be able to work together to resolve conflicts, including challenges with kids and money!

Contact: [email protected]

Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

