Photo Credit: Bruno / Germany from Pixabay

Adnimation, a leading Israeli ad-tech company specializing in helping website, mobile app, and CTV publishers maximize their ad revenues was awarded Google’s prestigious status of Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP). Adnimation is the third Israeli company to be recognized this way, joining the ranks of only 57 GCPP companies worldwide.

In May 2022, Adnimation was the first company in the world to launch Google’s CTV monetization product, offering Google ads to CTV and OTT publishers. Today, the company works with all the top ad exchanges, including Google, Amazon, Outbrain, and Magnite.

The Israeli company was recognized by Google for its “effective and trusted monetization solution for publishers, constant and consistent growth, and the utilization of advanced technology.” Also, as a GCPP, Adnimation can now offer its publishing partners added benefits such as early access to Google products.

“Being recognized as a GCPP is a testament to our expertise and commitment to delivering leading ad management services to publishers,” said Maor Davidovich, Adnimation’s Co-Founder and CEO. “This is a significant milestone that recognizes years of hard work and achievements, and we look forward to utilizing this new status to further support the success of our publishers.”

Tomer Treves, Adnimation’s Co-Founder and President, said: “Our admission into the GCPP program is a vote of confidence in our work, which was only made possible thanks to our amazing partnering publishers.”