Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

The traditional menorah was placed in the Western Wall plaza on Tuesday for the upcoming Hanukah holiday, which begins this coming Sunday night.

The menorah is made entirely of cast bronze and weighs approximately one ton. It is more than two meters tall and about two meters wide. , its height is over 2 meters, and its width is about 2 meters. It took about seven months to create the menorah.

During the eight days and nights of the Hanukkah holiday a central candle lighting ceremony will take place every evening in the Western Wall Plaza in the presence of rabbis and other public officials.

There will be many special and exciting events taking place in the Western Wall plaza during the festive holiday in addition to the daily tours of the Western Wall tunnel.

The Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony will be held every evening at the Western Wall at 4:30 pm, except on Friday (Dec. 23), when the menorah will be lit at 3:40 pm, and on Saturday night following the Sabbath (Dec. 24), when the lighting will take place at 7 pm.

All of the events will be broadcast live via the Western Wall cameras, on Facebook and on the website of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.