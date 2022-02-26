Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Hello, Ukraine! / tarosys

The Jewish Agency for Israel announced Saturday night that will open six Aliyah (immigration to Israel) processing stations at Ukrainian border crossings with four countries: Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

The stations, operated in conjunction with Nativ and Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are meant to immediately assist the expected waves of immigration to Israel due to the war in Ukraine. The Jewish Agency said it is also standing by to immediately increase these stations, as needed.

Since the start of the war, The Jewish Agency had been operating from a central Aliyah station in Levov. This was the departure point of the first group of olim (immigrants) who crossed into Poland during the day with the help of Jewish Agency shlichim (Israeli emissaries).

In a complex operation — and after a nerve-wracking 16-hour process — the first group of olim from Ukraine crossed into Poland on Saturday (February 26). Those immigrants are being temporarily housed in a hotel near Warsaw where they will remain until they are flown to Israel. Upon arrival in Israel, the olim will receive temporary housing, with help from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.

Following suit with the decision by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Jewish Agency on Saturday also moved its emissaries from Ukraine to the Polish side of the border.

The emissaries will cross the border into Ukraine every day, together with Israel’s diplomatic teams, in order to continue assisting Ukrainian Jews who want to immigrate to Israel, in accordance with eligibility for Aliyah granted by Nativ.

Expecting a significant wave of immigration in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, The Jewish Agency said it is also immediately increasing its presence in the field to care for the olim until they are able to fly to Israel.

In addition, the Jewish Agency also is preparing to temporarily house olim in hotels in the countries bordering Ukraine, with support from The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Keren Hayesod and other donors from around the world.

The Jewish Agency works in coordination with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, who will assist with flights to Israel, and with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, who will assist with Aliyah and provide temporary housing in Israel.