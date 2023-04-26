Photo Credit: Itamar Ben-Gvir / Twitter screenshot
Itamar Ben-Gvir dances with Jewish worshipers at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Israel's 75th Independence Day, April 26, 2023

Arab media slammed what they called “provocative dances” by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Wednesday, celebrating Israel’s 75th Independence Day.

On his Twitter page, Ben-Gvir posted a video of his “provocative” dance with Jewish worshipers, saying “Thanking God with praise and dancing in the Cave of the Patriarchs. Happy Independence Day Israel!”

Multiple Arab news outlets also tweeted the footage of Ben-Gvir, who was wearing a tallit and tefillin and dancing in a circle with other likewise attired Jewish men at the sacred site. Muslims refer to the Cave of the Patriarchs as “Abraham’s mosque.”

“Extremist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir performed provocative dances in Al-Ibrahemi mosque in occupied West Bank city of Hebron,” the media complained.

A separate Muslim news outlet wrote Ben-Gvir was performing “Talmudic dances.”

One of the Arab news outlets claimed that Ben-Gvir “broke into” the site and danced with “colonial Israeli settlers.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

