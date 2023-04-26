Photo Credit: Itamar Ben-Gvir / Twitter screenshot

Arab media slammed what they called “provocative dances” by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Wednesday, celebrating Israel’s 75th Independence Day.

מודים לה' בהלל וריקודים במערת המכפלה יום עצמאות שמח ?? עם ישראל! pic.twitter.com/nMIuWxs6f9 — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 26, 2023

On his Twitter page, Ben-Gvir posted a video of his “provocative” dance with Jewish worshipers, saying “Thanking God with praise and dancing in the Cave of the Patriarchs. Happy Independence Day Israel!”

Multiple Arab news outlets also tweeted the footage of Ben-Gvir, who was wearing a tallit and tefillin and dancing in a circle with other likewise attired Jewish men at the sacred site. Muslims refer to the Cave of the Patriarchs as “Abraham’s mosque.”

Extremist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir performed provocative dances in Al-Ibrahemi mosque in occupied West Bank city of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/0dHH4a1lmk — Palestine Electronic Forces (@PEFMISSIONS) April 26, 2023

“Extremist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir performed provocative dances in Al-Ibrahemi mosque in occupied West Bank city of Hebron,” the media complained.

A separate Muslim news outlet wrote Ben-Gvir was performing “Talmudic dances.”

⭕️BREAKING NEWS: The “Israeli” entity’s so-called Minister of “National Security” Itamar Ben-Gvir performs Talmudic dances inside the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil [Hebron]. pic.twitter.com/Hm1CvcNpa4 — Al-Ahed News (@English_AlAhed) April 26, 2023

One of the Arab news outlets claimed that Ben-Gvir “broke into” the site and danced with “colonial Israeli settlers.”

Watch| The Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, broke into the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron and performed provocative dances with several colonial Israeli settlers.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/Xv2uBVjTa7 — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) April 26, 2023