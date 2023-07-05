Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson

A French journalist was caught Wednesday afternoon trying to transport three grenades into Israel from the terrorist hotbed city of Jenin, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 14 journalist Hillel Biton Rosen.

The journalist, who was in possession of an official journalist ID card, drove from the city of Jenin to the Gilboa Crossing, where his vehicle underwent a routine inspection.

During the search, Defense Ministry security personnel discovered a gas grenade and two additional grenades used for riot dispersion.

Israel Police forces were summoned to the crossing to safely dispose of the grenades, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The journalist was taken into custody for further investigation by security forces, and a report was sent to the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.