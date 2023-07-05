Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson
Grenades found during search of French journalist's vehicle on July 5, 2023

A French journalist was caught Wednesday afternoon trying to transport three grenades into Israel from the terrorist hotbed city of Jenin, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 14 journalist Hillel Biton Rosen.

The journalist, who was in possession of an official journalist ID card, drove from the city of Jenin to the Gilboa Crossing, where his vehicle underwent a routine inspection.

Advertisement


During the search, Defense Ministry security personnel discovered a gas grenade and two additional grenades used for riot dispersion.

Israel Police forces were summoned to the crossing to safely dispose of the grenades, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The journalist was taken into custody for further investigation by security forces, and a report was sent to the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReport: Israeli-Russian Researcher Abducted in Iraq, Held by Hezbollah Militia
Next articlePiercing Spears
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR