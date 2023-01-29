Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir demanded during Sunday’s cabinet meeting to immediately regulate seven “illegal outposts,” a.k.a. the young settlement, in Judea and Samaria, and to regulate essential infrastructures in the rest of the outposts, in response to Friday’s murderous attack in Jerusalem and in memory of the seven victims.

As I reported earlier today, one of Netanyahu’s security cabinet’s 6 responses to Arab terrorism was Item 5: “In response to the abhorrent attacks and the celebrations in their wake, Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided on steps to strengthen the settlements that will be submitted this week.”

Advertisement





Seeing as Netanyahu’s promises usually have the shelf life of a package of butter in the July sun, Ben Gvir swiftly went about anchoring the PM’s sudden burst of Zionist patriotism to real action.

The outposts that minister Ben Gvir wants to regulate include Avigail and Asael in the Southern Hebron Hills; Shaharit in Samaria; Tel Zion and Givat Harel in Binyamin; Avnat by the Dead Sea; and Kedem Arava in the Jordan Valley.

In the explanation of the proposed resolution, Ben Gvir stated that “following the terrible attack in which seven Jews were murdered in Jerusalem, the Government of Israel seeks to take a variety of response measures, among others, the Government requests the Ministry of Development of the Negev and the Galilee to submit within seven days a proposal for a resolution to regulate seven localities in the young settlement and to regulate the infrastructure in all the young settlements.”

Minister Ben Gvir added: “We will act with a hard fist and firmly against the terrorists and terrorism, and will utilize a toolbox of deterrence measures – both measures on the ground and political measures. The regulation of the settlements will be added to the sealing of the terrorist’s house and the demolishing of homes in eastern Jerusalem by the police this morning, as well as an additional series of measures to deter terrorism.”