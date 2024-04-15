Photo Credit: Courtesy

Last Friday, a 14-year-old shepherd named Benjamin Achimeir from the settlement of Malachei HaShalom in Binyamin disappeared, and the following day, his body was found by Israeli authorities. He had been brutally murdered, and his death was ruled as a terrorist attack. His killers stabbed him with a knife and hit him with rocks.

The discovery of the murdered boy led to confrontations between Jews and Arabs that resulted in five Arabs requiring medical attention, according to the PA Arab Red Crescent. No Arab was lost as a result of the expression of righteous anger.

Here comes the soon-to-be amusing part of this sad story. On Shabbat afternoon, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tweeted:

“I am saddened by the death of the boy Binyamin Achimeir who was murdered in cold blood by a vile terrorist. The security system will reach the murderer and bring him to justice, as we have done with every terrorist and murderer.”

The DM then added a warning: “I appeal to the public, let the security forces act quickly in the hunt for the terrorists – revenge actions will make it difficult for our fighters in their mission – the law must not be taken into anyone’s hands.”

האירוע בבנימין: עולה החשד שהיעלמותו של בנימין אחימאיר הינה על רקע ביטחוני ולא תאונה. כוחות גדולים מאוד של צה”ל מנהלים חיפושים, כולל בתוך הכפרים הפלסטינים דומא ואל מועייר (שני כפרים קיצוניים ללא קשר). בתוך דומא תועדו גם ישראלים מהגבעות. את החיפושים מובילים אלוף פיקוד מרכז,… pic.twitter.com/XSABUuMSBb — חנן גרינווד (@hanan_green) April 12, 2024

On Monday, Police and the Civil Administration showed up at the dead boy’s farm and started taking steps to dismantle the place – while his family was sitting Shiva.

The demolition order was executed by Central Command Commander Yehuda Fox, currently the most loathed IDF officer in Judea and Samaria.

“How are his hands not shaking?” the locals were wondering. “Binyamin’s blood is not yet dry and only yesterday evening we buried him, awash in our tears. Does he really have no limits in the war he is waging against the settlement?”

Otzma Yehudit Chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, “Defense Minister Gallant’s decision to evacuate and destroy buildings on the farm where Binyamin Achimeir Hy’d was murdered, and even on the days of the Shiva, is a terrible opacity, moral confusion, fool-hearted security thinking, and a violation of the dignity of the dead.

“Instead of establishing and approving more farms and expanding Jewish settlement, we surrender to the enemy, and during the Shiva, they are destroying the farm where the murdered boy lived.

“It’s time for the Prime Minister to consider replacing Minister Gallant,” Ben Gvir concluded.

Well, he tried doing it once and it didn’t take.