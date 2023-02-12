Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

The Israeli cabinet approved regulating nine young settlements in Judea and Samaria, on Sunday evening, according to a report by Amit Segal.

The decision came after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded that the young settlements be regulated (approved) following the Neve Yaakov terror attack.

Following consultations by the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Finance Minister, National Security Minister and Strategic Affairs Minister, it was agreed to authorize the following communities:

Mount Hebron: Avigayil, Asahel

Shomron: Shacharit, Givat Arnon

Binyamin: Givat Harel, Givat Haroeh, Malachei Hashalom

Gush Etzion: Mitzpeh Yehuda

Jordan Valley: Beit Chogla

The Civil Administration Higher Planning Committee will be convened in the coming days to approve the construction of new residential units in existing communities in Judea and Samaria.

The Security Cabinet made a series of additional decisions in the framework of the determined fight against terrorism, including reinforcing Police and Border Police units in Jerusalem, and expanded Police operations against inciters and supporters of terrorism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the security forces will take focused action against terrorists and that there will be no collective punishment.