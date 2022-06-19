Photo Credit: Koresh / Wikimedia
Hebron Yeshiva in Givat Mordechai, Jerusalem

Rabbi David Cohen, dean of the renowned Hebron Yeshiva, was hospitalized Sunday after he experienced chest pains.

The rabbi was admitted to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The public is asked to please pray for the swift and complete recovery of Rabbi David ben Chaya Esther Ettel.

Hebron Yeshiva was founded in 1924 when the heads of Slabodka Yeshiva and 150 of its students relocated to Hebron in response to an edict requiring enlistment in the military or additional secular studies in the yeshiva in Slabodka.

Five years later, 24 yeshiva students were slaughtered in the 1929 Hebron massacre, prompting the remainder of the yeshiva to relocate to Jerusalem. The yeshiva is located today in the Givat Mordechai section of Jerusalem, with some 1300 students. It is one of the most prestigious and influential Lithuanian yeshivas in the State of Israel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
