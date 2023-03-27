Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

It finally happened: the calmest and most self-assured politician in Israel bar none, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) has had enough. After facing crazed leftist MKs in his Knesset Constitution Committee for more than two months, until he finally sent the first judicial reform bill to the plenum, on Monday morning Rothman tweeted:

The elections will not be stolen! The people demand a radical overhaul of the justice system. Zion will be redeemed by justice. We must not accept a reality in which there are people whose voices do not count. Go out and return the voice to the people.”

לא יגנבו את הבחירות! העם דורש תיקון שורש במערכת המשפט. ציון במשפט תיפדה. אסור לקבל מציאות שיש בה אנשים שהקול שלהם לא נחשב. צאו והחזירו את הקול – לעם. pic.twitter.com/2HlXeqrxfe — שמחה רוטמן – Simcha Rothman (@rothmar) March 27, 2023

Rothman enclosed a poster sponsored by several right-wing groups, stating:

EMERGENCY

We’re Ascending o Jerusalem!

They Will Not Steal our Election

The right-wing camp is going up to a demonstration of support in Jerusalem

We must not give up the people’s vote!

Today (Monday) at 6 PM

In front of the Knesset Plaza on Kaplan Street in Jerusalem

Bring a flag and come!

La Familia, a right-wing group associated with the fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team, issued its own call, urging its followers to show up and face the left-wing demonstrators on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. They announced: “We kept quiet until today. We will not give up on our country.”

Two years ago, when the left demonstrated in front of PM Netanyahu’s official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, members of La Familia got into scuffles with the left, occasionally violent ones.

