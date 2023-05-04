Photo Credit: Flash90

On Wednesday, the right-leaning Channel 14 ran a report that included a leaked Zoon session of the anti-judicial reform protest leaders who shared their distress at the diminishing support and funding for their cause.

Advertisement





“I’m a regular at the demonstrations on Kaplan Street, but yesterday I went to support the demonstration in Be’er Sheva. It’s important to me to present the problematic situation there, because the focus is very important. There’s great distress there in all kinds of aspects and they need help, they have reached a situation of being or not being,” reported one woman to the group.

The leaked Zoom discussion also reveals that the far-fetched numbers that have been thrown into the air for weeks regarding how many participate in the protest rallies are light years away from reality. And while protestors are projecting that the demonstrations are spontaneous, Eran Schwartz, who runs the protests’ headquarters, describes in the Zoom conversation how they must utilize their dwindling resources and focus on the cities they identify as key points.

With that in mind, the top story in Haaretz Thursday morning, the day when the IDF eliminated the terrorist murderers of three Israeli women, was devoted to the day of disruption, in the hope that by stressing the extreme ideation of the protests they would be able to conceal just how few protesters have shown up.

The Haaretz reports cover several locations where very angry protesters are saying very angry things on Thursday, but the same reports cannot hide the fact that each such protest features between ten and twenty activists. Here are some of the updates, note just how few individuals are blocking and protesting and whatnot:

About twenty protesters at the entrance to Sapir College near Sderot (9:28 AM, Thursday).

“פירומן אחד – כולנו בממ”ד”, “לכולם מגיע שוויון בפני החוק” – הפגנה עכשיו בכניסה למכללת ספיר. pic.twitter.com/KdpXwEVTub — Nati Yefet (@ntiyft) May 4, 2023

Unknown individuals smashed the windshields of vehicles belonging to protest activists who are demonstrating in front of Ben Gvir’s home in Kiryat Arba (9:21 AM).

חלונות רכבו של אחד מפעילי אחים לנשק שהפגינו מול ביתו של בן גביר בחברון נופצו בידי אלמונים. pic.twitter.com/oWiYTCieuI — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) May 4, 2023

Demonstrators blocked the Rokah-Namir intersection in north Tel Aviv, marching toward the courthouse (9:14 AM)

Protesters block the Ra’anana intersection (8:52 AM). Only in Ra’anana did the demonstrators manage to group together a few dozens, maybe as many as 100 or 200.

נפלתם על הדור הלא נכון.

צומת רעננה עכשיו??? pic.twitter.com/CKjjUnOmXg — מחאת רעננה?? (@RaananaProtests) May 4, 2023

Dozens of protesters against the coup d’état block the HaKfar HaYarok intersection (8:42 AM)

Dozens of protesters in front of Smotrich’s home in Kedumim (7:45 AM)

This is a Dorothy and the man behind the curtain moment, and if they hadn’t cost Israel’s economy so many billions, I would feel pity for the anarchists.