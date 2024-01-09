Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

The Hezbollah commander responsible for Tuesday’s missile strike on the IDF Northern Command headquarters in Tzfat was killed a few hours later in an Israeli air strike.

“Today, in the north, we eliminated Hezbollah’s commander of the southern Lebanon aerial unit, Ali Hussein Barji, “Abu Ma’adi” using an IAF aircraft,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement. “Ali led dozens of attacks using UAVs against Israel. Ali also carried out this attack, and he was eliminated three hours afterwards, along with other operatives who were with him.”

The senior Hezbollah commander led dozens of terror activities against Israel using explosive UAVs and surveillance UAVs against Israel and IDF soldiers.

“Ali also led the attack against the headquarters of the IDF Northern Command earlier today,” the IDF Spokesperson said.

He was killed in the southern Lebanese town of Khirbet Selem during the funeral of senior Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil, another senior Hezbollah commander who was assassinated on Monday.

Before Barji’s elimination, the IDF neutralized a launch cell belonging to Hezbollah’s Aerial Unit that was on its way to launch explosive drones at different locations in Israel.