Photo Credit: pixabay

Multiple Israeli research centers have been struck in multiple attempts to sabotage Israel’s ability to produce a vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The complex cyberattack was carried out against Israeli research institutes that are involved in creating medication to treat the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and a vaccine to prevent it.

The attacks – which involved no attempt to extract information but rather simply an attempt to sabotage the research – were unsuccessful.

Israel has determined the masterminds behind the attack, according to the Channel 12 television news team.

In recent weeks Israel has been waging a cyber war against Iran, and this may well be one more move in the battle between the two combatants.