Israeli cabinet ministers, heads of the defense establishment and at least some the country’s opposition leaders are uniting in the face of a serious escalation on Passover from Iranian proxies on the country’s southern and norther border.

Statements were issued in various sectors as the Security Cabinet convened to determine a response to the attacks.

“In these moments we leave all disputes, accusations, and political considerations and unite against our enemies,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a statement Thursday evening ahead of the Security Cabinet meeting.

“The State of Israel will not tolerate attacks against its citizens, and our enemies will regret it. The required goal is a severe blow to terrorism and the return of deterrence to the State of Israel.”

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote in a tweet, “First day of Passover. As we sit at the holiday table, family and friends, Israel is facing rockets from south and north. This is not a coincidence.

“No one should test us,” he warned. “We will take all necessary measures to defend our country and people. I call on the international community to issue a clear statement against those responsible for the attacks on Israel.”

President Isaac Herzog also issued a statement, saying, “The State of Israel will act on all levels to safeguard its security and its citizens’ security. I demand that the international community forcefully condemn the blatant violation of international law and not lend a hand to terror and attacks on innocents.”

Former Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, offered support to the current government as it grapples with the dilemma of how to respond while attempting to avoid triggering a full-fledged war, while toeing the faction line in maintaining political opposition as well.

“We know how to go after Lebanon and Hamas and make them pay,” Gantz said. “We have a strong army and everyone supports it. We fully support any responsible military action by the government. We support keeping Defense Minister Gallant in his position. We support considering ending the 17 years of peace with Lebanon, although we do not support relying on a cabinet that includes [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir.

“Israel should respond at a time and place that is right for us. We should not play into the hands of those who are trying to heat up the region in the month of Ramadan,” Gantz warned.

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid party chairman Yair Lapid blamed the Netanyahu government for the current escalation, even as he expressed support for a response.

“In the previous government we brought security and political peace, extreme and irresponsible behavior of the current government led to a serious damage to deterrence,” Lapid said in a statement Thursday evening.

Nevertheless, he added, “Our enemies misjudge our inner strength. When it comes to security, there is no opposition or coalition in the State of Israel. We will stand united against any enemy. The opposition will give the government full backing for a harsh response by the IDF and the security forces.”