Photo Credit: Yissachar Ruas/TPS
Israeli fighter planes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Right (SOHR) announced there was a third airstrike in 24 hours, against Iranian, non-Syrian proxies operating in Syria. These attacks were in Al-Bokamal, east of the Deir Ezzor, near on the Syrian Iraqi border. According to SOHR, an oil tanker, that was actually laden with weapons and ammunition was blown up in the third strike, killing one person. The death toll of Iranian terror proxies, since Sunday night, rose to eleven.

Advertisement


In the attack at 10:40 AM this morning an Iranian backed terrorist leader and his two non-Syrian escorts were killed in a drone strike. SOHR activists report seeing coalition forces drones over the area. That group had arrived to inspect the site of last night’s attack.

In the attack at 1:30 PM, sources report that the attack was done specifically by unidentified fighter jets and not drones, and in that attack the weapons shipment hidden in the oil tanker was blown up.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Unique Evil: Jenin And Holocaust Remembrance Day
Next articleWATCH: Blinken Lauds Abraham Accords But Says ‘Not a Substitute for Progress Between Israelis, Palestinians’
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR