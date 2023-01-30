Photo Credit: Yissachar Ruas/TPS

The Syrian Observatory for Human Right (SOHR) announced there was a third airstrike in 24 hours, against Iranian, non-Syrian proxies operating in Syria. These attacks were in Al-Bokamal, east of the Deir Ezzor, near on the Syrian Iraqi border. According to SOHR, an oil tanker, that was actually laden with weapons and ammunition was blown up in the third strike, killing one person. The death toll of Iranian terror proxies, since Sunday night, rose to eleven.

Third airstrike in less than 24 hours | Weapon-laden tanker explodes in Al-Bokamal east of Deir Ezzorhttps://t.co/b1jc4utony — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) January 30, 2023

In the attack at 10:40 AM this morning an Iranian backed terrorist leader and his two non-Syrian escorts were killed in a drone strike. SOHR activists report seeing coalition forces drones over the area. That group had arrived to inspect the site of last night’s attack.

In the attack at 1:30 PM, sources report that the attack was done specifically by unidentified fighter jets and not drones, and in that attack the weapons shipment hidden in the oil tanker was blown up.